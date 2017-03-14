Sergio Moraes: ‘Give me a Top-10 Opponent, I’ll Prove my Worth’

Sergio Moraes has his sights set on elite competition.

This past Saturday night (March 11) Moraes took on Davi Ramos inside the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. “The Panther” won the fight by unanimous decision. With the victory, Moraes has gone 6-0-1 in his last seven outings.

Moraes has yet to find himself in the top-15 Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) rankings. He wants to prove that not only does he belong on the rankings, but he can also do battle with top-10 competitors.

The welterweight division has stiff competition in the top-10 including Jorge Masvidal, Demian Maia, Stephen Thompson and others. Speaking with the media (via MMAJunkie.com), Moraes said he’s up for the challenge: