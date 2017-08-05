Sergio Pettis Admits he Was Nervous About Future of UFC’s Flyweight Division

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Sergio Pettis
Image Credit: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Sergio Pettis was a bit worried about the state of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) flyweight division.

Tonight (Aug. 5), Pettis takes on Brandon Moreno in the main event of UFC Fight Night 114. Pettis holds the sixth spot on the 125-pound rankings, while Moreno is just behind him at the seventh spot.

When reigning flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson had his spat with UFC President Dana White, “Mighty Mouse” claimed the 125-pound division was in danger of shutting down in the promotion. During a recent episode of MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Pettis admitted he was concerned:

“I was a little scared about that. I like the UFC, I like being a part of it, it’s the best organization in the world. And hearing that obviously was a little scary. I started eating right away and thinking I’m going up to ’35. But yeah man, I was definitely scared.”

Latest MMA News

Sergio Pettis

Sergio Pettis Admits he Was Nervous About Future of UFC’s Flyweight Division

0
Sergio Pettis was a bit worried about the state of the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) flyweight division. Tonight (Aug. 5), Pettis takes on Brandon Moreno...

UFC Fight Night 114 Live Preliminary Results

0
Before we get started on the main card for tonight's (Sat. August 5, 2017) UFC Fight Night 114 event in Mexico City, Mexico, featuring...
Brandon Moreno

Brandon Moreno Hoping Bout With Sergio Pettis is a Title Eliminator

0
Brandon Moreno wants an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title shot with a win over Sergio Pettis. Tonight (Aug. 5), Moreno and Pettis will do...
Alexa Grasso

Alexa Grasso Talks Learning From Her First Professional Loss

0
Alexa Grasso believes she has learned from her first professional mixed martial arts loss. Grasso suffered her first defeat back in Feb. 2017 against Felice...
Mamed Khalidov

Report: Mamed Khalidov Offered UFC Bout With Lyoto Machida

1
Mamed Khalidov may be on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster, but it's still far from a done deal. Khalidov has long been regarded as...
Load more