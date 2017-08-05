Sergio Pettis Admits he Was Nervous About Future of UFC’s Flyweight Division

Sergio Pettis was a bit worried about the state of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) flyweight division.

Tonight (Aug. 5), Pettis takes on Brandon Moreno in the main event of UFC Fight Night 114. Pettis holds the sixth spot on the 125-pound rankings, while Moreno is just behind him at the seventh spot.

When reigning flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson had his spat with UFC President Dana White, “Mighty Mouse” claimed the 125-pound division was in danger of shutting down in the promotion. During a recent episode of MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Pettis admitted he was concerned:

“I was a little scared about that. I like the UFC, I like being a part of it, it’s the best organization in the world. And hearing that obviously was a little scary. I started eating right away and thinking I’m going up to ’35. But yeah man, I was definitely scared.”