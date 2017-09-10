Sergio Pettis Calls For Bout With Henry Cejudo Following UFC 215

Sergio Pettis wasted little time calling out Henry Cejudo.

Last night (Sept. 9), Cejudo turned in a dominant performance against Wilson Reis. “The Messenger” earned a second knockout victory over his opponent on the main card of UFC 215.

Cejudo was expected to take on Pettis back in May. A hand injury forced “The Messenger” to pull out of the match-up. Pettis took to Instagram to challenge Cejudo to a bout in December:

“Congrats Henry Cejudo on the performance. I recall you saying you owe me for the last time we were scheduled. Detroit in December? Let’s get it!”