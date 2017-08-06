Sergio Pettis Takes Unanimous Decision Win Over Brandon Moreno

Finally, in our main event of the evening flyweight contenders Sergio Pettis go one-on-one with Brandon Moreno. Here’s the play-by-play:

Round 1:

Moreno catches a kick and gets a quick takedown right off the bat. Pettis locks him up in his full guard and ties up his arms. Moreno takes Pettis’ back after a scramble with plenty of time to work with. Moreno locks in the body triangle and works for a rear-naked choke for a few minutes. Moreno lands some nice ground-and-pound to end the round.

Round 2:

The pair exchange strikes early on and Moreno is trying to allow Pettis to catch one of his kicks to get it to the ground. Pettis lands a nice head kick, lands another, before tripping and ensuing a scramble. Both men get to their feet and Pettis again lands a nice head kick as Moreno continues to present an awkward style of movement and striking. The round comes to an end with Pettis having a flying technique stuffed.

Round 3:

Pettis opens the round with a few good strikes followed by a head kick. More shots land for Pettis and his speed advantage is really showing now. Moreno misses on a few wild punches and pays for it with a few hard shots from Pettis that seem to rock the Mexican, who attempts to play it off with a hard face. A couple of stiff jabs land for Pettis and Moreno is trying for a takedown attempt now. More crisp strikes landing for Pettis here and Moreno just doesn’t seem to have an answer for him standing.

A right hand lands for Petts who catches a kick from Moreno and delivers a head kick. Another head kick for Pettis lands as he responds with a few hard shots to the chin, busting Moreno open.

Round 4:

An eye poke from Pettis to Moreno puts a temporary stop to the action. After a look from the doctor the action resumes. Pettis continues to find a home for his head kick but Moreno responds with a kick to the body. Moreno continues to power through the big shots being landed from Pettis, and lands a decent overhand right himself. A hard right hand lands for Moreno but Pettis is able to shake it off and land a shot of his own.

Pettis misses a spinning kick attack but Moreno misses his window of opportunity to pounce on him. Moreno is able to take advantage of a kick from Pettis late in the round as it expires.

Round 5:

Moreno goes in for a big takedown and Pettis tries for a guillotine, but isn’t able to lock it in. Moreno is now on top and seems to be catching his breath before attacking. Pettis locks Moreno up well, but Moreno postures up, eats some upkicks, but proceeds to go for some ground-and-pound. Moreno stands up and tries to jump back down in better position. Moreno tries to get the back but Pettis throws him off and we’re back striking. Pettis immediately shows off his superiority standing up and lands some nice shots to close out the final round.

Official Result: Sergio Pettis def. Brandon Moreno via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-46, 48-46)