Sergio Pettis: The Flyweight Division Needs a New Face

Sergio Pettis is tired of seeing Demetrious Johnson rule the roost at flyweight.

Tomorrow night (Aug. 5), Pettis will be featured in the main event of UFC Fight Night 114. Sharing the Octagon with him will be Brandon Moreno. Going into the event, Pettis is the sixth ranked UFC flyweight, while Moreno is just behind him at the seventh spot.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Pettis said his perspective on the sport of mixed martial arts has changed over the years:

“My mentality is so different. I came into the UFC a little kid. I felt small, man. I felt like a little kid – Anthony’s little brother. I had to play up the hype. But now I feel like I’ve broke out of it. I’m making my way to becoming myself, becoming Sergio Pettis. And I’m slowly but surely doing that.”

As far as the future of the 125-pound division is concerned, Pettis believes Johnson’s run at the top has overstayed its welcome. He feels he can be the next breakout star and ruler of the flyweight division.

“The division needs a new face. I feel like I’m going to be the next one to do it.”

The main card of UFC Fight Night 114 airs live tomorrow night on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET.