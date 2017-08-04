Sergio Pettis: The Flyweight Division Needs a New Face

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Sergio Pettis
Image Credit: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Sergio Pettis is tired of seeing Demetrious Johnson rule the roost at flyweight.

Tomorrow night (Aug. 5), Pettis will be featured in the main event of UFC Fight Night 114. Sharing the Octagon with him will be Brandon Moreno. Going into the event, Pettis is the sixth ranked UFC flyweight, while Moreno is just behind him at the seventh spot.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Pettis said his perspective on the sport of mixed martial arts has changed over the years:

“My mentality is so different. I came into the UFC a little kid. I felt small, man. I felt like a little kid – Anthony’s little brother. I had to play up the hype. But now I feel like I’ve broke out of it. I’m making my way to becoming myself, becoming Sergio Pettis. And I’m slowly but surely doing that.”

As far as the future of the 125-pound division is concerned, Pettis believes Johnson’s run at the top has overstayed its welcome. He feels he can be the next breakout star and ruler of the flyweight division.

“The division needs a new face. I feel like I’m going to be the next one to do it.”

The main card of UFC Fight Night 114 airs live tomorrow night on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET.

Latest MMA News

Sergio Pettis

Sergio Pettis: The Flyweight Division Needs a New Face

0
Sergio Pettis is tired of seeing Demetrious Johnson rule the roost at flyweight. Tomorrow night (Aug. 5), Pettis will be featured in the main event...
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold Believes Michael Bisping Should be Stripped of Title

1
Luke Rockhold isn't a fan of Michael Bisping's run as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder. Back in June 2016, Bisping stunned Rockhold...
Alexa Grasso Weigh-In

UFC Fight Night 114 Weigh-In Results: Alexa Grasso Fails to Reach Weight Limit

0
The UFC Fight Night 114 weigh-in results have rolled out and we have a scale fail. All 24 fighters on the card tipped the scales...
Cody Garbrandt

Cody Garbrandt Says he Wants to Fight at UFC 217 in New York City

0
Cody Garbrandt is eyeing a spot on the UFC 217 card. Garbrandt was set to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title last month,...
Paulie Malignaggi

Paulie Malignaggi Leaves McGregor’s Camp, Upset Over Sparring Photos

0
Paulie Malignaggi has left Conor McGregor's training camp and he is not happy. The "Magic Man" was brought on board to help "Notorious" prepare for...
Load more