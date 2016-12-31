Several UFC Fighters React To Nunes’ Impressive TKO Of Rousey At UFC 207

Coming out of UFC 193 back in November of 2015, the talk of the town was the overnight change in opinion people seemed to have after seeing the seemingly invincible Ronda Rousey not only get served her first taste of defeat, but dominated by Holly Holm in the Melbourne, Australia-hosted pay-per-view event.

So, what was the reaction to Rousey losing even faster, and again in devastating fashion, to the reigning queen of the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion, Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes, at Friday night’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Below are some of the reactions from UFC fighters on Twitter as soon as Nunes TKO’d Rousey at the 0:48 mark of the opening round of their main event title fight at UFC 207 on Friday evening.

@Amanda_Leoa is a different level! I was wrong again. Congrats champ! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 31, 2016

That was embarrassing — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) December 31, 2016

Fauckkk…. Didn't think it would be that one-sided. Was really hoping it was a lil more competitive. #AndStill #UFC207 — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) December 31, 2016

Weird … called that one. She should have never been fed to the lioness in the first place. — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) December 31, 2016

OH MY GOD 😳😳😳😳 @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) December 31, 2016

She'll never fight again. — Kevin Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 31, 2016

Damn. Smh. That was tough to watch. @ufc — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 31, 2016

Whew that was a tough warm up aka come back fight! #UFC207 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 31, 2016

Good Lord. How the hell is that Edmond guy allowed to pretend to coach anyone? — Ryan Hall (@ryanhall5050) December 31, 2016

Jeez Rousey looked like a piñata. #UFC207 — Scott Holtzman (@HotSauceHoltzy) December 31, 2016

@Amanda_Leoa is an absolute sweet heart. I'm insanely happy for her. She has a great team An family! — Todd Duffee (@ToddDuffee) December 31, 2016

Fear the exit. — Will Brooks (@ILLBoogieBrooks) December 31, 2016

I'm still team rousey she took women's mma to the next level #UFC207 — Belal muhammad (@bullyb170) December 31, 2016

This should teach the UFC to quit hyping up these Mfers that don't put in the heart and work. Sage, Paige, Ronda. Promote some real mfers. — Kevin Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 31, 2016

No Ronda! You can NOT stand with her! Horrible game plan! HUGE CONGRATS to @Amanda_Leoa IN-FUCKING-CREDIABLE #UFC207 #andSTILL — Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) December 31, 2016

Positive vibes going to Ronda keep your head up. I heard what you went threw last time stay up Girl. Your the peoples champ. @RondaRousey — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) December 31, 2016