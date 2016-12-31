Several UFC Fighters React To Nunes’ Impressive TKO Of Rousey At UFC 207

Coming out of UFC 193 back in November of 2015, the talk of the town was the overnight change in opinion people seemed to have after seeing the seemingly invincible Ronda Rousey not only get served her first taste of defeat, but dominated by Holly Holm in the Melbourne, Australia-hosted pay-per-view event.
So, what was the reaction to Rousey losing even faster, and again in devastating fashion, to the reigning queen of the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion, Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes, at Friday night’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Below are some of the reactions from UFC fighters on Twitter as soon as Nunes TKO’d Rousey at the 0:48 mark of the opening round of their main event title fight at UFC 207 on Friday evening.
For video highlights of the Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey main event title fight at UFC 207 on Friday night, click here.
For complete round-by-round results of Friday night’s pay-per-view, read our detailed report here: UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Results