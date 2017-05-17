Shamrock FC 289’s Bobby Voelker Doesn’t Plan on Retiring Anytime Soon (Exclusive)

Don’t count on Bobby Voelker to hang up his gloves in the near future.

This Saturday night (May 20), Voelker will battle Zak Bucia for the Shamrock FC welterweight championship. The bout takes place inside the Ameristar Casino in Kansas City, Missouri and will headline Shamrock FC 289.

Voelker took the time to speak with MMANews.com‘s Tim Thompson. “Vicious” said that he isn’t preparing differently due to a championship being up for grabs:

“It’s just the usual. I try to train some extra rounds just because it’s a five-rounder. But I’ve never had a problem with conditioning and this fight won’t be a problem with it either.”

Voelker will compete for the 42nd time in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career and is going for his 30th win. The seasoned veteran said he isn’t slowing down just yet.

“I think my career’s been great. There’s always ups and downs and obstacles of course, but I think my career’s been great. I’ve fought some great guys, met some great people. (I’ve) been all over the place doing it. You can’t ask for anything better than that. I fought (for) some of the best organizations in the world. It’s been a great career for me and I expect it to last longer.”

As far as Bucia goes, Voelker has no personal issues with him. For “Vicious,” whatever goes down during the fight is business.

“I’ve watched him fight a bunch, I know he watched me a bunch. (I) have a lot of respect for the guy. Nice guy, great guy, great fighter. (I) can’t wait to fight him, can’t wait to hit him. He’s well rounded, he’s had a lot of fights himself. So he’s very composed, very well rounded in every aspect of the game. I just have to go in there and do what I’ve trained so hard to do. Just be the smarter fighter and take him apart.”

You can listen to the full interview below:

