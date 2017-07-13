Shane Burgos: ‘I’m Going to Climb The Ladder One Fight at a Time’

Shane Burgos wants to reach the top of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) featherweight mountain someday.

He’s got another fighter coming up to test his undefeated professional mixed martial arts record. That man’s name is Godofredo Pepey. The two will meet inside the new Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York on July 22.

Burgos vs. Pepey will be part of the UFC on FOX 25 card. Flo Combat recent caught up with Burgos. The rising 145-pounder talked about clawing his way up the ranks:

“I think I match up good with everybody. I think if you don’t think you can beat everybody, you’re in the wrong sport. I’m going to climb the ladder one fight at a time and show everybody what I’m about. It’s hard work, dedication to the craft and we’re showing everybody what we’re really about.”