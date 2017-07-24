Shane Burgos on UFC on FOX 25 Win: ‘I Wanted The First-Round Finish’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Shane Burgos
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Shane Burgos isn’t totally satisfied with his UFC on FOX 25 performance.

That’s despite earning a unanimous decision victory over Godofredo Pepey inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. Burgos improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 10-0.

The “Hurricane” told reporters that while a win is nice, a finish would’ve made it even better (via MMAJunkie.com):

“No, I wanted the first-round finish. I’ve been saying I’m going to get it. I almost had it. He’s good. He’s a tough guy. He’s a veteran, too. He’s got those tactics. He was taking a little while to get back up when he was rocked after that knee I caught him with in the first round. I think if the referee would have pushed him to get up, I think I was definitely going to finish him.”

Many may feel the performance should’ve been considered a success given what Burgos had to go through during his training camp.

“I wouldn’t have pulled out, but I haven’t sparred in over three weeks. I tried, and I had to stop. I did about one minute of a round and then the injury I had was just nagging me. I could barely even throw a punch or kick.”

