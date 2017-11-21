Shane Carwin Requests to be an Alternate in Bellator’s Heavyweight Grand Prix

Former UFC interim heavyweight champion Shane Carwin wants in on the action and a chance to prove himself in the upcoming tournament

Carwin took to Facebook on Monday to announce that he had approached the promotion to be considered as an Alternate for what he described as an “amazing tournament”:

“I sent Bellator MMA a request to get on as an Alternate for this amazing tournament. I really can’t wait to watch it either way but I am so pumped up for it I had to get my name on a list. I’d love a real title,” Carwin wrote.

The 42-year-old has not fought since losing via unanimous decision to Junior Dos Santos in a heavyweight title eliminator bout all the back at UFC 131 in 2011. Carwin holds a knockout win over one participant in the tournament, former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir.