Shannon Knapp on UFC Adding Women’s Flyweights: ‘I Couldn’t be More Pleased’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Shannon Knapp
Image Credit: Esther Lin/Invicta FC

Shannon Knapp isn’t feeling slighted with the addition of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) women’s flyweight division.

Knapp, who is the Invicta FC President, told MMA Weekly that she’s happy that more women are getting a chance to perform to the best of their abilities in the UFC:

“I’ve been lobbying and rallying for 125ers being in the UFC for some time now. I couldn’t be more pleased. I think it’s going to be one of the best divisions for females – or any division (overall) – in the UFC.”

Despite some Invicta FC fighters trying out for “The Ultimate Fighter,” Knapp said the promotion won’t suffer due to some recent signings.

“Quite a few of them will make an appearance in July. I think people will be happy with the July card. Hopefully they’re happy with all the cards, but I think July is going to be a really stacked, good card.”

