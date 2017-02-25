Shaun Scott on Fight With Wesley Powers: ‘We’re Gonna Have Some Beers Afterwards’

Shaun Scott isn’t about to trash talk his friend and opponent Wesley Powers.

Tonight (Feb. 25) at Shamrock FC 284 Xtreme inside the Lumiere Casino in St. Louis, Missouri, Scott battles Powers in the main event. Scott hopes to improve his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 2-0, while Powers is looking to rebound from his submission loss to Brian Monaghan back in April 2016.

Many times during interviews with fighters, you’ll hear one competitor talking about how much better he is than his opponent. There may be some personal jabs thrown in to add fuel to the fire. That certainly wasn’t the case when MMANews.com caught up with Scott.

Scott is actually friends with Powers. He said the two have had discussions since the fight was announced and they aren’t taking tonight’s bout personally. In fact, Scott said the two are planning on kicking back once the fight is done:

“My thoughts are, he’s an upper echelon guy. He trains hard, he’s got the right mindset. He’s got a little bit of the same scenario as I do. He does his improvements in the gym. He spread out his amateur career for quite some time, which I feel is the best way to do it. He was the Fight Hard champion and he had another belt or two while I was going up through my amateur ranks defending my amateur belt. The fight never happened there and we’ve since kind of along the way become friends. So I’ve had an opportunity to hang out and speak with him and pick his brain. So I respect the guy. We both had the conversation since the fight has been on. It’s not personal, we’re gonna have some beers afterwards. I actually spoke to him the other day. But to quote him in a recent article that they just published, ‘We’re gonna try to knock the piss out of each other.’ So it’s a mutual respect thing. It would be less than to try and come out with anything but our best for each other.”

You can listen to the full interview with Scott below: