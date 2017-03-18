Shawn Jordan on WSOF 35 Title Bout: ‘I Need to Win This Fight’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Shawn Jordan
Image Credit: WSOF

Shawn Jordan has a shot at gold tonight (March 18).

Jordan will compete for the World Series of Fighting (WSOF) heavyweight title against the champion Blagoy Ivanov. They’ll do battle inside the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY. The title bout will serve as WSOF 35’s main event.

After his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) run was over, “The Savage” made his WSOF debut back in Oct. 2016. Jordan finished Ashley Gooch in the first round via TKO. The win improved his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 19-7.

Jordan recently spoke with Flo Combat to talk about his opportunity at capturing a major MMA championship. He said this is a fight he has to reign supreme in:

“I need to win this fight. I want to win the title and represent WSOF for a while. Having a title associated with this fight is great. This is the first time I have ever fought for a title for a major company. I am excited about it. This fight might be fought at a slower pace. He does neutralize many things. He’s not exactly an explosive fighter. He’s consistent. He fights well. He fights hard and he doesn’t quit. It’s going to be a gritty fight. I’m OK with gritty.”

LATEST NEWS

Ian Entwistle Retires Following Last Minute Cancellation of UFC London Bout

0
Following the short notice cancellation of his UFC London bout against Brett Johns, UFC bantamweight Ian Entwistle has announced his retirement. Entwistle announced the...
Tom Breese

Tom Breese Pulled From UFC London Card, Unfit to Fight

0
The UFC London card has taken another hit, as an anticipated bout between Tom Breese and Oluwale Bamgbose has been pulled from the card....
Shawn Jordan

Shawn Jordan on WSOF 35 Title Bout: ‘I Need to Win This Fight’

0
Shawn Jordan has a shot at gold tonight (March 18). Jordan will compete for the World Series of Fighting (WSOF) heavyweight title against the champion...
John Kavanagh

John Kavanagh Among UFC Fighters and Teams Evacuated From Hotel Prior to Event in...

0
The Hilton Canary Wharf hotel in London was evacuated on Friday Night ahead of UFC Fight Night 107 in the English capital. Fire alarms rang out...

UFC London: Ian Entwistle Pulled From Bout With Brett Johns at Last Minute

0
UFC bantamweight Ian Entwistle was expected to fight against Johns at catchweight on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night London. England's Entwistle had missed weight on Friday,...