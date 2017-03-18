Shawn Jordan on WSOF 35 Title Bout: ‘I Need to Win This Fight’

Shawn Jordan has a shot at gold tonight (March 18).

Jordan will compete for the World Series of Fighting (WSOF) heavyweight title against the champion Blagoy Ivanov. They’ll do battle inside the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY. The title bout will serve as WSOF 35’s main event.

After his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) run was over, “The Savage” made his WSOF debut back in Oct. 2016. Jordan finished Ashley Gooch in the first round via TKO. The win improved his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 19-7.

Jordan recently spoke with Flo Combat to talk about his opportunity at capturing a major MMA championship. He said this is a fight he has to reign supreme in: