“She wasn’t knocking anyone out with her hands at 135” -Megan Anderson

The UFC 225 open workouts took place tonight at the Chicago Theatre in downtown Chicago, IL. Woman’s Featherweight contender and UFC newcomer Megan Anderson took the stage first with coach James Krause. After almost choking Krause unconscious, and fixing her hair, Anderson spoke with the media.

In the scrum Megan address what she thinks about her time off, the current state of the woman's Featherweight division, and her thoughts on her opponent Holly Holm.