Shevchenko Not Sold on Montano’s September Return

Nicco Montano says she’s ready to compete in September, but Valentina Shevchenko isn’t sold.

Montano is the current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s flyweight title holder. She captured UFC gold back in Dec. 2017. Montano defeated Roxanne Modafferi in the main event of “The Ultimate Fighter” 26 Finale.

Shevchenko has emerged as a clear contender due to her run as a bantamweight and her destruction of Priscila Cachoeira in her flyweight debut back in February. “Bullet” has insisted that Montano is ducking her, while the champion says operations are to blame for the delay.

It appears we’re closer than ever to seeing Montano vs. Shevchenko. The women’s flyweight champion took to Instagram to reveal that she’s ready to defend her title in September:

“Alright, let’s get this show on the road! What you got on your girl, Sept 8th in Vegas, Valentina! Now that I’m finally back to a healthy body I’m ready to go, it was only a matter of time ……share it, write it down, take a picture …”

Shevchenko didn’t take long to offer a response. She still doesn’t believe Montano wants to defend her title until she sees a bout agreement:

“Hey Nicco, finally! Sign the fight agreement first. You changed your word once already. No trust before I will see the paper from you. See you in octagon.”

Do you think we’ll get to see Nicco Montano vs. Valentina Shevchenko in September?