UFC on Fox 23 in Denver Saturday night saw all four of its main card fights pick up Performance of the Night bonuses. With no Fight of the Night being awarded, four fighters found themselves $50,000 richer thanks to four separate fights.

Opening the main card on Fox, Jason Knight’s rear naked choke of Alex Caceres potted him the extra cash, while Francis Ngannou’s crushing knockout of Andrei Arlovski did the same. That was followed by Jorge Masvidal, who is now 50 thousand richer thanks to his destruction of hometown hero Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Masvidal, after nearly finishing Cowboy in the first, wasted no time in the second round, picking up the TKO a minute in. It was Masvidal’s third bonus in the UFC, and second Performance bonus with the promotion.

Valentina Shevchenko, meanwhile, was awarded a Performance bonus for her arm-bar submission of Julianna Pena, a stoppage next to no one saw coming. Generally thought of as a striker, Shevchenko displayed a much more well-rounded game this time out, and is likely to face champ Amanda Nunes next. The bonus marked her first in the UFC.