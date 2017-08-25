Shevchenko Says Bad Weight Cut is Why Nunes Pulled Out of UFC 213

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Valentina Shevchenko Amanda Nunes
Image via UFC's YouTube channel

Valentina Shevchenko still doesn’t believe that Amanda Nunes’ UFC 213 pullout was due to sinusitis.

“Bullet” was set to meet Nunes for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title last month. Despite making weight and being cleared to compete, Nunes pulled out of the bout and citing sinusitis as the reason.

Speaking to MMA.Uno, Shevchenko says she still isn’t buying those claims:

“No, I do not believe her. What happened is that she cut a lot of weight in a very short time and felt weak. After she retired from the fight, even though the doctor allowed her to fight, people will not believe what she says now.”

Shevchenko and Nunes will compete on Sept. 9 at UFC 215.

