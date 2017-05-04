Shogun Rua: ‘I Would Like to Have a Rematch With OSP in The Near Future’

Mauricio Rua would like another chance to throw down with Ovince Saint Preux.

Back in Nov. 2014, Rua took on Ovince Saint Preux at a UFC Fight Night event in Uberlandia, Brazil. The fight didn’t end well for Rua as he was knocked out in 34 seconds. Many called for the end of “Shogun’s” mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Instead, Rua went on a three-fight winning streak. He’s defeated Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, Corey Anderson, and Gian Villante in that span. While Rua’s next bout hasn’t been decided, a rematch with Saint Preux is “Shogun’s” preference (as told to Tatame via Bloody Elbow):

“I have no one in mind, but I have a tough defeat against Ovince Saint Preux. I think he’s a good guy, deserves all my respect. I was just very sad, so I would like to have a rematch with him in the near future.”

Saint Preux recently snapped a three-fight skid. He submitted Marcos Rogério de Lima in the second round via Von Flue choke at UFC Fight Night 108.