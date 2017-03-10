Shogun Rua: ‘If I Wasn’t Ready For Losses, I Would Have Given up Already’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Shogun Rua
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Mauricio Rua hasn’t let the taste of defeat stop his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder will be in action tomorrow night (March 11). His opponent will be Gian Villiante. The two are going to share the Octagon as part of a UFC Fight Night event in Fortaleza, Brazil.

Rua recently discussed having respect for his opponent as well as not allowing losses to slow him down (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I respect my opponents, and (my opponents) respect me. I think it’s mutual. I never had any issues with anyone. I’ve fought for many years, and I know this sport faced a lot of prejudice at first. Many people used to look at it with different eyes. And there’s still some. So if we, the people who are in this sport, act like this, kind of like savages, I think this discrimination is going to keep happening. I’m a person who acts professionally, and my rivalry is only up there in the Octagon. (Losing is) always bad. Because you put months into the preparation, so losing really sucks. But, as a fighter, you need to be ready for wins and losses. If I wasn’t ready for it, I would have given up already. I think every fighter needs to know how to lose.”

LATEST NEWS

Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern Struggles to Make Weight For Second Straight Fight

0
One of the hottest prospects in women's MMA seems to be having troubles making weight. Mackenzie Dern, the 23-year old Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion who...
Edson Barboza

Edson Barboza Doesn’t Believe Conor McGregor is ‘True’ Lightweight Champion

0
Conor McGregor may be the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, but Edson Barboza doesn't see it that way. Barboza is set to compete...

Three Bouts Added to June’s UFC 212 in Rio de Janeiro

0
A handful of fights have been added to June's UFC 212 card in Rio de Janeiro, the UFC has announced. Three fights were announced...
Frankie Edgar

Frankie Edgar Says UFC Wants to Build Yair Rodriguez Using His Name

0
Frankie Edgar isn't interested in being Yair Rodriguez's stepping stone. Yesterday (March 9), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced a featherweight scrap that's been added...

UFC 211: James Vick Lands Another Home Fight Against Marco Polo Reyes

0
James Vick squares off with Marco Polo Reyes in a lightweight clash for his second appearance in Texas in as many fights. UFC 211 is shaping...