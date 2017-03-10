Shogun Rua: ‘If I Wasn’t Ready For Losses, I Would Have Given up Already’

Mauricio Rua hasn’t let the taste of defeat stop his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder will be in action tomorrow night (March 11). His opponent will be Gian Villiante. The two are going to share the Octagon as part of a UFC Fight Night event in Fortaleza, Brazil.

Rua recently discussed having respect for his opponent as well as not allowing losses to slow him down (via MMAJunkie.com):