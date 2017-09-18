Shogun Rua: ‘No Alternatives’ But to Pull Out of UFC Fight Night 117

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua will no longer compete this coming Saturday against Ovince Saint Preux at UFC Fight Night 117.

But the decision was a difficult one for Rua.

A legend in the sport because of his incredible wars over his 35-fight career, Rua (25-10) told fans on social media that he “didn’t want to let the fans down” by pulling out of the main event. He was replaced over the weekend by a returning Yushin Okami.

“I went beyond my limit because fighting in Japan again is something I’d been dreaming of for a long time,” Rua wrote on Instagram. “Because I didn’t want to let the fans down, and because that’s how I was raised in martial arts by my master. I’ve stepped up to fight injured multiple times in my career, and it wasn’t for a lack of effort or trying.

“Unfortunately, all this effort ended up making the injuries worse, and there came a time when my team and I had to accept there were no alternatives. And I had to pull out of the fight.”

Rua was looking to score revenge on OSP from a 2014 knockout loss. He has won three in a row since the defeat.