Shogun Rua Offers Advice to Wanderlei Silva Ahead of Bellator NYC

Mauricio Rua wants Wanderlei Silva to steer clear of the mistakes he made against Chael Sonnen.

“Shogun” fought Sonnen back in Aug. 2013. Sonnen submitted Rua in the first round with a guillotine choke. This Saturday night (June 24), Sonnen will battle Silva inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Speaking with the media, Rua offered advice to Silva (via MMAFighting.com):

“Don’t be nervous. When I fought Sonnen, I made a mistake. I should have waited for the first round to be over, but I wanted to reverse the position with 10 seconds left. You have to be patient. Sonnen has good takedowns, and if he takes you down, be patient.”

As far as predictions go, Rua isn’t sure Sonnen can avoid the pressure of “The Axe Murderer.”

“I think that’s good for Wanderlei because he loves rivalries. He seeks that. I don’t know if Sonnen can handle this pressure. Wanderlei is f***ing great. Wanderlei is a guy that brings this rivalry to the cage.”