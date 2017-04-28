Showtime Executive on McGregor vs. Mayweather: ‘There Hasn’t Been a Ton of Progress’

It appears a boxing showdown between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather has reached an impasse.

The sports world is still waiting to see if Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder McGregor and boxing icon Mayweather will trade leather this year. “Notorious” has said that it’s the only fight on his mind at the moment, and “Money” claims he’ll only come out of retirement to fight McGregor.

Despite the bout seeming to pick up steam with every passing day, Showtime Sports Executive Vice President Stephen Espinoza hasn’t seen much movement. He told Chris Mannix that there is a roadblock and the fight very well could be a now or never situation (via MMAFighting.com):