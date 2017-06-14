Showtime Releases Official Fight Poster for Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather

By
Dana Becker
-
0
Mayweather McGregor

The officials at Showtime wasted no time in beginning work on promoting Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather, releasing an official fight poster for the event.

The two meet on August 26 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the official Showtime Boxing Twitter account writing “Boxing and UFC collide in the fight no one believed was possible.”

During UFC Tonight on Wednesday, Tyron Woodley discussed the magnitude of putting McGregor and Mayweather together.

“All the barbershop fans who said it wasn’t going to happen, this is a larger than life opportunity. It would be crazy for this fight to not happen,” the reigning UFC welterweight champion said. “I’m excited to watch it from an entertainment standpoint, a competitive standpoint and for a legacy standpoint. This is an amazing opportunity for both these guys.”

Former fighter and current analyst Brian Stann chimed in, adding that he is also excited to see the UFC lightweight champion move on from this and compete in his own profession.

“Conor is a special athlete and entertainer. I’m happy for him to get this tremendous opportunity. He has earned it,” Stann said. I am also anxious for this event to be over so the UFC lightweight champion can face the top contenders in MMA’s most talented division.”

The bout will air under the direction of Showtime on pay-per-view, with Mayweather Promotions also helping out. The UFC is not expected to be involved in that side of things.

Latest MMA News

Leonard Ellerbe

Leonard Ellerbe: Mayweather Knows McGregor’s Coming After Him

0
Leonard Ellerbe is aware of the punching power Conor McGregor brings. Ellerbe, who is the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, believes Floyd Mayweather realizes he can't...
video

Dana White, Mayweather Executive Talk Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather

0
Hours after making Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather official for August 26, UFC president Dana White and Leonard Ellerbe of Mayweather Promotions met with...
Mayweather McGregor

Showtime Releases Official Fight Poster for Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather

0
The officials at Showtime wasted no time in beginning work on promoting Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather, releasing an official fight poster for the...
video

Tyron Woodley Confirms His Next UFC Welterweight Title Defense

0
Lost in the news of Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather becoming official was Tyron Woodley reporting on his own title defense. The reigning UFC welterweight...
video

Dana White Calls McGregor-Mayweather ‘Biggest Fight in Combat Sports’

0
Several times over the years, UFC president Dana White has been criticized for over-exaggerating his claims towards a planned fight or fighter. But for once,...

Gilbert Melendez on Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather: ‘Huge Day for Combat Sports’

0
Former Strikeforce champion and UFC title contender Gilbert Melendez is among those that feels the decision to put Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather together...
Walt Harris

UFC Fight Night 111’s Walt Harris: ‘I Just Feel Like This is my Year’

0
Walt Harris makes it clear that he believes 2017 belongs to him. Harris is set to compete this Saturday night (June 17) inside the Singapore Indoor...
Colby Covington

Colby Covington Feels He’ll Get More Credit if he Finishes Dong Hyun Kim

0
Colby Covington is getting the match-up he's been asking for. He'll meet Dong Hyun Kim this Saturday night (June 17) inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in...
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather

Breaking: Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Made Official For Aug. 26

6
Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather is no fantasy. Today (June 14), Mayweather took to his Instagram account to announce that a boxing match between himself...
Rose Namajunas

Coach Believes Rose Namajunas is Ready For Title Shot

0
Rose Namajunas' coach says a title shot is in her near future. Namajunas is coming off a big second-round submission victory over Michelle Waterson. Many...
Load more