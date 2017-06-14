Showtime Releases Official Fight Poster for Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather

The officials at Showtime wasted no time in beginning work on promoting Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather, releasing an official fight poster for the event.

The two meet on August 26 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the official Showtime Boxing Twitter account writing “Boxing and UFC collide in the fight no one believed was possible.”

During UFC Tonight on Wednesday, Tyron Woodley discussed the magnitude of putting McGregor and Mayweather together.

“All the barbershop fans who said it wasn’t going to happen, this is a larger than life opportunity. It would be crazy for this fight to not happen,” the reigning UFC welterweight champion said. “I’m excited to watch it from an entertainment standpoint, a competitive standpoint and for a legacy standpoint. This is an amazing opportunity for both these guys.”

Former fighter and current analyst Brian Stann chimed in, adding that he is also excited to see the UFC lightweight champion move on from this and compete in his own profession.

“Conor is a special athlete and entertainer. I’m happy for him to get this tremendous opportunity. He has earned it,” Stann said. I am also anxious for this event to be over so the UFC lightweight champion can face the top contenders in MMA’s most talented division.”

The bout will air under the direction of Showtime on pay-per-view, with Mayweather Promotions also helping out. The UFC is not expected to be involved in that side of things.