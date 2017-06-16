Showtime Reveals Broadcast Team For McGregor vs. Mayweather

“Mamma Mia!” The broadcast team for Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather is official.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Showtime’s broadcast team for their Aug. 26 pay-per-view (PPV). The network has been praised for their commentary team during boxing broadcasts. Mauro Ranallo serves as the play-by-play announcer, while Al Bernstein and Paulie Malignaggi provide the color commentary.

All three men will call the action for McGregor vs. Mayweather. Showtime made the confirmation to Sporting News. In addition to Ranallo, Bernstein, and Malignaggi, Brian Custer will serve as the host. Jim Gray will be the ringside reporter and Steve Farhood is providing the unofficial scoring.

Guest commentators are also set to appear on the broadcast. You can expect to hear from the voices of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to provide some of their own analysis. No names have been made official on the UFC front.