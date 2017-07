Showtime will begin the push towards August 26 and the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor with the first of four parts in the “ALL ACCESS” series.

The first episode airs this Friday night at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime and will explore the training and prep for both Mayweather and McGregor.

All of this leads up to that night in August from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas when Mayweather puts his 49-0 record on the line vs. “Notorious.”