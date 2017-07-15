Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza Compares Conor McGregor to The Rock

By
Jay Anderson
-
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Getty Images for Reebok

Showtime Exec Stephen Espinoza has had some complimentary things to say about Conor McGregor following the Mayweather-McGregor World Tour’s London stop. This, despite a minor feud erupting between the UFC lightweight and Showtime head honcho (at least partially rooted in Conor McGregor’s mic being cut off on the first stop of the Mayweather-McGregor World Tour). Still, despite the bad blood, Espinoza went on the record in London saying that he’d like to work with the Irish star again.

Not only that, but Espinoza considers McGregor to be a “fascinating individual.”

“Probably up there as one of the top two or three most quotable, more charismatic athletes” Espinoza told the media (check out video of the scrum care of MMA Fighting). “I really put him on the same calibre as say, The Rock.”

“His ability to man the stage, to improvise, to be funny, to be charming, at some points to be offensive — he is a true performer. It’s a kill that cannot be learned” Espinoza added.

Still, the VP of Showtime Sports said he was surprised at getting caught up in McGregor’s antics. “I didn’t actually expect that some of it to be aimed at me.”

The London stop of the Mayweather-McGregor World Tour concluded the four day, four city press tour that also landed in Los Angeles, Toronto, and New York. Fans will now have to wait until August 26 when the pair finally meet in Las Vegas for the hotly anticipated boxing match.

