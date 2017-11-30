Sijara Eubanks Cites Kidney Failure for Exit from UFC Title Fight

Sijara Eubanks cited kidney failure for knocking her out of a title fight at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale Friday night.

Eubanks never weighed in Thursday for the female flyweight championship match opposite Nicco Montano. UFC officials replaced her with Roxanne Modafferi.

“First of all, I’m a champion. Point blank,” Eubanks wrote on Instagram. “I will be UFC champion, but it’s God’s will that it won’t be Friday night. I’m a gangster and I’ve cut more weight than most male fighters, and unfortunately there were some miscalculations this cut, no excuses, I worked my ass off and went out on my shield.

“I was hospitalized early this morning for kidney failure but best believe I’ma be right back training and right back after that belt. This game is full of ups and downs, true champs know that and bounce back. Nicco and Roxanne I’m sure will have a great fight, and best wishes to both those ladies. True class, those two. Nothing changes, I’m still the queen and I will claim my throne.”

Eubanks made a surprising run to the finals of The Ultimate Fighter after earning the No. 12 seed in the 16-fighter tournament. She upset Maia Stevenson, DeAnna Bennett and Modafferi in the semifinals to earn her spot.