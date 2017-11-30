Sijara Eubanks Hospitalized, Roxanne Modafferi Fights Nicco Montaño for UFC Flyweight Title

Roxanne Modafferi has been granted the unexpected opportunity to fight for a UFC title this weekend, albeit as a result of unfortunate circumstances

Sijara Eubanks was hospitalized on Thursday morning which means she is out of her inaugural UFC flyweight title fight this Friday at the TUF 26 Finale in Las Vegas.

Eubanks’ hospitalization was due to ‘medical issues’, according to a UFC statement. It is believed that the fighter suffered complications pertaining to an attempted weight cut, as referenced in a Twitter post by Modaferri herself:

I’m excited for the opportunity. I also hope Sijara gets better quickly. A weight cut to the point of hospitalization can be serious. https://t.co/l0pjDgV4mw — Roxanne Modafferi (@Roxyfighter) November 30, 2017

Modafferi made weight on Thursday morning for her scheduled bout against Barb Honchak and has been confirmed to take the place of Eubanks, who beat Modafferi in the semifinals of the TUF 26 title tournament.

Weight-cutting issues have troubled Eubanks throughout the season and have culminated in her losing a well-deserved shot at the inaugural UFC women’s flyweight title.