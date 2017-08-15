‘Skill Always Beats Size’ – Georges St-Pierre on Michael Bisping

Adam Haynes
Georges St-Pierre
Image Credit: Jon P. Kopaloff / Getty Images Sport / Getty

Former UFC welterweight Georges St-Pierre is coming along nicely in his preparations ahead of his UFC return in Winter

St-Pierre commented on getting to grips with his new diet regime and how he is feeling ahead of that bout on Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour. 

According to “GSP”, things are going according to plan:

“Right now, when I used to fight at 170, I was always walking around [at] 185, 186. Now, when I wake up in the morning, I’m 198 [pounds]. Almost 200 pounds. I’m much bigger than I was,” St-Pierre told Ariel Helwani.

“I feel very good. I feel very, very good. I feel extremely good and I feel I’ve done this to a diet. I hired a [dietitian] and I follow a diet. It happened very rapidly. In like a month and a half I gained about 10 pounds. It was very fast. I was surprised because I didn’t believe it was going to work that good. It’s just the way I eat. It’s the first time in my life – normally I eat a lot of fast food – but now I watch what I eat and it made a big difference.”

One of the arguments in favor of a win for Bisping over St-Pierre is the difference in size between both men. Bisping is a big middleweight and former light heavyweight while St-Pierre is known for his fighting career at 170 pounds. The Tri-Star Gym legend had his say on the matter, arguing that skill will always overcome size:

“I should be around 200 pounds,” St-Pierre added. “Michael Bisping is going to be bigger than me, for sure but no problem. My skill will make the difference in that fight. I believe skills always beat size.”

