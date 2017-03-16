Skip Bayless Believes Dana White Just Called Floyd Mayweather’s Bluff

Jay Anderson
Image Credit: Michael Reaves /Getty Images

Noted sports journalist and Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless has weighed in on Dana White’s comments on Conan last night about a potential fight between Conor McGregor and retired boxer Floyd Mayweather. In doing so, Bayless pulled no punches in airing his belief that White got the better of the boxing star. Stating that White called Floyd “May-or-may-not-weather’s” bluff, Bayless now believes the ball is back in “Money’s” court.

On Undisputed Thursday, Bayless had the following to say about the #MayMac (lets just start calling it that) situation:

I believe that Dana just put the ball right back in Floyd’s court. I believe that Dana is calling Floyd’s bluff, and I still think it is a big, bad bluff on Floyd’s part.

They’re going to hold his feet to the fire. They’re going to put the bus back on Floyd to come to the bargaining table – because right now, Floyd’s really just jabbing and running, jabbing and running. Because he wants the public to believe he’s all but screaming for a fight while on the table is an insulting offer to Conor McGregor, and in turn, to UFC that no way Conor or UFC will agree to take.

So, my gut feeling, bottom line is I still doubt that Floyd May-or-may- not-weather will accept the terms of any fight, because Floyd is not going to dare to risk his 49-0 legacy against the baddest man on the planet who’s what… 13 years younger?

Whether or not McGregor currently qualifies as the baddest man on the planet (Stipe Miocic might have a thing or two to say about that), Bayless has a point. McGregor has youth and all sorts of momentum on his side. What’s more, he has absolutely nothing to lose heading into a fight in a different sport. Meanwhile, as slim a possibility as it might be, a loss for Mayweather would be humiliating, quite frankly, given McGregor’s lack of boxing experience.

Bayless didn’t stop there, either.

Floyd wants the public to believe that he wants this fight, but all he’ll do is continue to make excuses. ‘He wants too much money! I’m the A-side and he’s the B-side..’

No you’re not, Floyd. Baloney you’re the A-side. Conor McGregor is the biggest global draw in either boxing oR UFC. You can put them together. He’s bigger than any boxer, including the 40-year-old Floyd May-or-may-not-weather.

For a full breakdown of Bayless’ comments, head on over to Fox Sports.

