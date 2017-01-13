Skip Bayless: Mayweather “Scared”, Will “Run and Hide” from McGregor

Skip Bayless is of the belief that Mayweather has a genuine fear of Conor McGregor, and is purposely pricing himself out of a showdown.

In simple terms, Bayless believes that Mayweather is “afraid” of McGregor, and believes that the 49-0 boxing legend would lose to the Irishman.

Bayless’ rationale is that Mayweather’ offer of the sum of $15 million to “the biggest draw in combat sports” serves to indirectly ensure that the fight does not happen, while making it look like the opposite to the untrained eye. “What a bunch of delusional bluster from Floyd May-or-may-not-Weather Jr. He can sell this bologna to the people he pays to say yes to him, who surround him and hang around him all day long but I am not going to buy it because it’s obviously what Floyd May-or-may-not-Weather is doing. He’s making an insultingly low offer to Conor McGregor because there is no way he wants any part — even boxing under boxing rules — of Conor McGregor, who is now the baddest man on this planet. He is afraid of Conor McGregor.

“Conor McGregor is 28 years of age, Floyd is almost 40 years of age and he’s heading towards washed up. Because he has not fought anybody for a long, long time. He is afraid of what Conor McGregor, even under strictly boxing rules would do to Floyd’s 49-0 legacy, which is tainted forever. Some MMA fighter, what if he lost to an MMA fighter? Which he would.

“What he’s going to do, this is classic Floyd — he’s going to jab and he’s going to run and he’s going to jab and he’s going to run. Then he’s going to jab and then he’s going to run, run, run some more because he’s going to run and hide from Conor McGregor.”

Mayweather also claimed that he is the ‘A’ side when it came to the drawing power for a proposed fight with McGregor, but Bayless says that’s simply not true.

It is beyond argument who is the bigger name in terms of world-wide appeal, and Bayless does make a point that as such, “The Notorious” should command higher compensation than 15% of Mayweather’s purse.

“Globally, Conor McGregor is much bigger than Floyd Mayweather. I’m sorry, he’s the draw in UFC and so he’s the global draw right now.”

Mayweather has confirmed on Friday that he has no intention of coming out of retirement, which could potentially be interpreted as the future hall of famer’s reluctance to fight the UFC’s biggest superstar.