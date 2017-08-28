Call For Snoop Dogg to be Fired From the UFC For McGregor Video

When a profanity laden video emerged over the weekend of rapper and UFC commentator Snoop Dogg tearing into Conor McGregor, some were not impressed

What Snoop Dogg may lack in MMA knowledge would be clearly made up for in his star power and amusing analysis of bouts, or so it was sold to fans.

It appears that many are growing tired of aged hip hop star’s lack of objectivity and controversial comments, it would seem. Last month, the Californian was criticized by fighters such as Al Iaquinta and Matt Brown for stating that Jon Jones ‘made Daniel Cormier cry like a b*tch’ following his UFC 214 loss.

In the video which appeared on Sunday morning, an intoxicated Snoop Dogg absolutely tears into the promotion’s biggest star [Conor McGregor] following his loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in his boxing debut.

UFC welterweight Alan Jouban is another fighter who clearly feels that Snoop Dogg has no place commentating in the promotion:

“A lot of people not speaking up on this topic but I can’t be one of those anymore. @danawhite @ufc how can we employ this guy and co-promote the two brands together when all he does is trash our fighters. I grew up loving Snoops music and his cool persona too but he knows nothing about MMA and makes a mockery of the sport. A lot of people give him a pass because its Snoop. But it’s more negativity than good that I hear from him daily. He’s just getting paid and don’t care about @ufc. How he spoke about @dc_mma and others shouldn’t allow him a job opening with our company. I’m out!”