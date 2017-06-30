Snoop Dogg to Call Action on Dana White’s New Fighting Series

There will be a special “Snoopcast” feed for the upcoming Dana White “Tuesday Night Contender Series” that airs live on UFC Fight Pass.

Holding down the action on the Snoopcast will be none other than entertainment legend Snoop Dogg. Soon-to-be UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber will join him on the broadcast, which begins July 11.

“I’m a big fan of UFC and looking forward to joining the team to bring my unique take on all the action,” Snoop Dogg said. “Ya’ll in for a brand new experience with Dogg on the mic.”

Faber, a former UFC title contender and WEC champion, will be inducted next week during International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

“I can’t wait to call fights with the Cali legend Snoop Dogg,” Faber said. “Snoop is on another level. I hope he brings the gin because I’ll bring the juice, laid back.”

Snoopcast will be a secondary audio feed to the primary broadcast team.