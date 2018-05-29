Social Media Reacts to Michael Bisping’s Retirement From MMA

Michael Bisping
Image Credit: Getty Images/ Niklas Halle'n

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has called it a career.

Bisping lost in the main event of the UFC 217 PPV (pay-per-view) event on November 4th in New York at Madison Square Garden to former UFC welterweight champion and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre by submission.

After this fight, there were many fans that believed Bisping would be announcing his retirement as an active pro-MMA fighter.

However, he is continuing with his pro-MMA career. He then lost to Kelvin Gastelum UFC Fight Night 122.

As recently as earlier this month, Bisping was still thinking over his retirement-fight options. It seemed that fight fans around the world still be able to see him fight inside the Octagon under the UFC banner one more time.

The former UFC champion did make it clear that his days of fighting as a middleweight are over and that his next fight would be as a light heavyweight fighter.

Bisping mentioned a potential third fight with former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold as well as a potential bout against Nick Diaz. Bisping ends his career with a professional mixed martial arts record of 30-9.

Even though he may not have gone out the way he wanted, he had a great career and avenged some of his big losses late in his career including knocking out Luke Rockhold to win the middleweight title as well as make his first defense and beating Dan Henderson.

Fight fans around the world took to their Twitter accounts to react to the news of Bisping calling it a career, which you can see here:

How will you remember Bisping’s career? Sound off in the comment section below.

