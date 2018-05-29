Social Media Reacts to Michael Bisping’s Retirement From MMA

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has called it a career.

Bisping lost in the main event of the UFC 217 PPV (pay-per-view) event on November 4th in New York at Madison Square Garden to former UFC welterweight champion and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre by submission.

After this fight, there were many fans that believed Bisping would be announcing his retirement as an active pro-MMA fighter.

However, he is continuing with his pro-MMA career. He then lost to Kelvin Gastelum UFC Fight Night 122.

As recently as earlier this month, Bisping was still thinking over his retirement-fight options. It seemed that fight fans around the world still be able to see him fight inside the Octagon under the UFC banner one more time.

The former UFC champion did make it clear that his days of fighting as a middleweight are over and that his next fight would be as a light heavyweight fighter.

Bisping mentioned a potential third fight with former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold as well as a potential bout against Nick Diaz. Bisping ends his career with a professional mixed martial arts record of 30-9.

Even though he may not have gone out the way he wanted, he had a great career and avenged some of his big losses late in his career including knocking out Luke Rockhold to win the middleweight title as well as make his first defense and beating Dan Henderson.

Fight fans around the world took to their Twitter accounts to react to the news of Bisping calling it a career, which you can see here:

My client, my friend, MY BOY Michael @bisping. You are one of a kind… pic.twitter.com/Y5EeJ9lDnY — Audie A. Attar (@AudieAttar) May 29, 2018

Enjoy retirement @bisping you had an amazing career and always enjoyed our time sharing the spot light together!! #thecount pic.twitter.com/lCZguoeQo3 — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouseUFC) May 29, 2018

@bisping congrats on an incredible career. You were one of the guys who truly helped make UFC a global brand. Much respect and a huge thank you. 🙌🏻🙏🏻 — Dave Sholler (@DaveSholler) May 29, 2018

Congrats on your amazing journey @bisping was a pleasure to train and help you a bit on this journey. Much respect — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) May 29, 2018

Congrats @bisping on an amazing career and display of perseverance and no quit attitude. To become world champ after all the ups and downs was legendary and an inspiration. Thank you for all the amazing fights — Brian Kelleher (@brianboom135) May 29, 2018

Michael Bisping has officially retired. What a career. Soooo many memories. I’ll never forget he and I were talking at The Palms, before the Jason Miller fight, he stopped me midsentence and said, “You hear that? Jason. I hate that guy.” Miller walked in a minute later. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 29, 2018

Congrats to the Count @bisping on a great @ufc career. He deserves to enjoy retirement after competing so many years against the best of the best….and ultimately becoming champ when few believed#UK #pioneer — Arjan Singh Bhullar (@TheOneASB) May 29, 2018

Congrats @bisping on a amazing career ! Enjoy your retirement bud ! — patrick cote (@patrick_cote) May 29, 2018

First UFC event I covered in person was TUF 3 Finale, Bisping's official UFC debut. 12 years later he says goodbye. What a run — from winning TUF to building the UK market to winning the belt in the most improbable way — with nothing left to prove. Bravo, Mike. You did it all. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 29, 2018

Congrats @bisping on an incredible career!! Your heart and sheer determination to reach the top has always been inspirational to me, all the best for whatever is next https://t.co/Zmdflry57W — Joe Duffy (@Duffy_MMA) May 29, 2018

Want to wish the man @bisping congratulations on an outstanding career!! Hope to see more of you on the desk brother. — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) May 29, 2018

On the occasion of his retirement, here’s my Michael Bisping story. We went shopping for weight-cutting supplies on an awful day in Las Vegas. https://t.co/4TNQYGXZ89 — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) May 29, 2018

It was a pleasure to grow up watching his career. Seeing the growth, the trash talk, and going in there and getting after it 👊🏾 https://t.co/yMncdlNj5W — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) May 29, 2018

Thank you @bisping for all of the memorable moments. Bisping fought anyone anytime anywhere and he’ll go down in history as a true hall of famer. God bless you and your family my friend — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 29, 2018

Great to see @bisping retire. He's had a great career and it's time for the next stage. I wish him all the best! pic.twitter.com/AyW3gkvaKn — Elvis Sinosic (@ElvisSinosic) May 29, 2018

Beat of luck to @Bisping in his future endeavors. One of the most fun guys I’ve ever worked with! pic.twitter.com/mSknBmaowO — Todd Grisham (@GrishamMMA) May 29, 2018

