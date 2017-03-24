Chael Sonnen: “I Don’t Know How to Use Any Clearer Language, Conor and Floyd are Going to Fight.”

Chael Sonnen follows up from last week’s statement claiming that Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. is a done deal.

Sonnen took to twitter on St Patrick’s Day (of all days) to confirm that Ireland’s Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is a foregone conclusion:

Connor vs Floyd is ON! — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) March 17, 2017



According to Sonnen, “The American Gangster” has obtained news from a souce within the ticketing company who will oversee distribution and management for what will be the highest grossing event in combat sports history (via Sonnen’s “You’re Welcome” Podcast):

“For some reason, both of these fighters have said they’re fighting, but no reporter has announced it. Now I have information from someone higher than that, which is a guy at a ticketing company where the ‘build’ was sent in,” said Sonnen. “To tell you what that means, it’s called a ‘build’. In that industry, that’s when you submit to the ticketing company, what you want, what your card is, what your date is — essentially, your schematics, this is what the arena layout is going to look like. That’s called the build, that’s the first step to lining up your tickets,” he said. “The build was submitted, and I got it right from the ticketing guy. “Whether that information is accurate or not, I believe it is. I believe it is enough that I reported it, I tweeted it. I will tell you again, I don’t know how to use any clearer language, Conor and Floyd are going to fight.”

Sonnen is due to fight Wanderlei Silva at Bellator 180’s Madison Square Garden pay-per-view show in the main event of the evening. A master in self-promotion, it is not beyond “The American Gangster” to be using the biggest ongoing story in sports today to inherit a little attention for his own benefit.

With details of the potential fight expected to be as closely guarded as possible, considering the profiles of all involved and the money at stake, it is unlikely that Sonnen is right on this one. However, stranger things have happened.