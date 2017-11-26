Chael Sonnen Says Conor McGregor Needs Punishing Following ‘Scum Bag Move’

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Chael Sonnen believes that Conor McGregor deserves to be punished for his Bellator 187 behavior

The “American Gangster” was not impressed by the incident and was even more disappointed with how the UFC lightweight champion responded to criticism in the wake of the fracas in Dublin:

“He [Conor McGregor] should be sanctioned,” Sonnen claimed on The MMA Hour this week. “It was a scumbag move on multiple levels and I think it was made worse by not apologizing for it and saying I’m a scumbag trying to double down. It was just a bad look.”

“The cool side of it, Conor loves his teammate,” he continued. “Conor wanted to celebrate with his teammate. I thought that was a cool thing. He’s stayed passionate, the guy was always passionate and true to his team, his coaches and his gym.”

“But as far as a guy coming into the ring assaulting a referee, pushing him into a concussed fighter, slapping MJ — something has to happen. It was bad.”