Video: Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen Make Weight, Full Bellator 170 Weigh In Results

Sonnen v Ortiz are the main focus of Bellator’s 170 Official Weigh Ins.

Not all went according to plan, however, with a number of fighters failing to miss weight.

The headline card is between former UFC legends Chael Sonnen (205.8) and Tito Ortiz (204.8), who both managed to adhere to the 205 pound limit in the light heavyweight division. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz says his goodbyes to MMA with a final bout against serial trash-talker Chael Sonnen on Saturday.

Bellator 170 will be televised live on Spike at 9pm E.T.

Main card (Spike at 9 p.m. ET)

Tito Ortiz (204.8) vs. Chael Sonnen (205.8)

Paul Daley (170.8) vs. Brennan Ward (170.9)

Ralek Gracie (183.9) vs. Hisaki Kato (185)

Georgi Karakhanyan (145.9) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (145.6)

Derek Anderson (160.1) vs. Derek Campos (154.2)

Chinzo Machida (145.3) vs. Jomar Ocampo (145.2)

Jack May (261) vs. Dave Cryer (239)

Henry Corrales (144.3) vs. Cody Bollinger (146)

Kevin Casey (184.8) vs. Keith Berry (184.8)

Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos (169.3) vs. John Mercurio (170.4)

Gabriel Green (154.9) vs. Jalin Turner (155.6)

Christian Gonzalez (182.4) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (178.3)

Jacob Rosales (154.7) vs. Ian Butler (158.5 O/W)

Johnny Cisneros (170.6) vs. Curtis Millender (171)

Mike Segura (145.7) vs. Tommy Aaron (145.5)

Rob Gooch (136) vs. James Barnes (134.5)

Demarcus Brown (146) vs. Alex Soto (147.4)

Colleen Schneider (129 ) vs. Chrissie Daniels (126)