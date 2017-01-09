Sonnen: Ronda Rousey ‘Can’t Act’, Title Contender Days are ‘Long Gone’

Sonnen explains to TMZ why Ronda Rousey, the top-class competitor and movie star , is gone forever.

A mere 14 months ago, Ronda Rousey was the superstar of the UFC. The bantamweight champion was also touted as a genuine, future star of the ‘silver screen’. After her brutal humbling at the hands of Amanda Nunes at UFC 208, it appears that her days as a movie star and MMA trailblazer are both over, according to Chael Sonnen.

“She is in her prime right now. She is 29 years old. Things are not going to get any better. Is she a title contender in the future or ever? No, those days are long gone. However, there is something to be said for being a top 10. For going out there and mixing up and seeing where your skills are, drawing tickets, giving the audience what they want. There’s something to be said for that.

The Bellator fighter was as honest in his approach as ever, and confirmed the predicament Rousey is in regarding her future:

“If we’re operating in a level of reality here, these things are all tied together here. This girl can’t act. Nor should she be able to, she’s not a trained actor. She was in those opportunities because she was very famous and she had some offers herself.” “It is a house of cards, if one goes, they all go.”

Watch the full clip via TMZ, here: