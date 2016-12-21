MMA News
Spend Christmas Eve With UFC 206

By on December 21, 2016

This Christmas Eve, FOX will bring you two hours of action from UFC 206 in a special broadcast.

The program airs at 8 p.m. ET and features four of the top fights from the recent card from Toronto.

In a press release sent out, credit for the decision goes to UFC president Dana White, as Max Holloway-Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone-Matt Brown, Cub Swanson-Dooho Choi and John Makdessi-Lando Vannata will be shown.

Many have given Swanson-Choi the “Fight of the Year,” while the Makdessi-Vannata bout features a “Knockout of the Year” candidate, as does Cerrone’s finish of Brown.

It’s difficult to tell if all of each fight will be replayed, or just pieces of the action.

