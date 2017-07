If you missed the Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva card, set your DVR to Spike this Friday night.

The network will re-air the event from Madison Square Garden from 9-11:30 p.m. ET.

Back in June, Bellator invaded New York City with a stacked lineup headlined by Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva. The card also featured Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione and title defenses by welterweight champion Douglas Lima and lightweight titleholder Michael Chandler.