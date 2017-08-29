Stefan Struve & Alexander Volkov Eyeing Finishes at UFC Rotterdam (Video)

Fernando Quiles Jr.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns this Saturday (Sept. 2).

Stefan Struve and Alexander Volkov will do battle inside the Ahoy Rotterdam in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The heavyweight clash will serve as UFC Fight Night 115’s main event.

The official YouTube channel of the UFC has rolled out a new video with quotes from both competitors. Struve said this fight will not go the distance:

“Fans always wanna see finishes. I don’t like decisions. I like to end the fight on my terms. This is an exciting fight because it’s two of the tallest strikers with a lot of finishes on their record. The world’s waiting to see who is the best tallest fighters. Everybody understands that this is not going to a decision.”

Volkov is counting on a tough fight, but he believes he will prevail.

“I don’t think I have reached my full potential as a UFC fighter yet. This fight with Stefan Struve will show how good I am. It will put me one fight closer to the title belt.”

