Stefan Struve: Brock Lesnar Doesn’t Belong in The UFC

Stefan Struve isn’t thrilled with the idea of a Brock Lesnar return.

Lesnar’s contract with the WWE is set to expire next month after WrestleMania. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White teased Lesnar’s return to the Octagon with a photo. He then said there’s a very good chance Lesnar will compete again.

Unforgiving

During a UFC 222 media day session, Struve told MMAJunkie.com that Lesnar has no place in the UFC after failing his UFC 200 drug test:

“No (he shouldn’t fight again); he doesn’t belong here in my opinion. He got caught, and just look at that guy. He’s a physical specimen, but it doesn’t make sense. The way they brought him in with the exemption for him not having to do the testing for the four months when he came back – that’s ridiculous. You bring someone back, a guy who looks like him, and he doesn’t have to get tested, and then fights? Mark Hunt, he’s in the right. Of course he’s upset with that.”

Struve is set to take on Andrei Arlovski this Saturday night (March 3). Stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of UFC 222.

Sound off in the comments below. Do you agree with Stefan Struve’s comments on Brock Lesnar?