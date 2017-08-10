Stefan Struve Calls Brock Lesnar a Cheater, Says he Shouldn’t Return

Stefan Struve isn’t thrilled about the idea of a Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar match-up.

Jones recently made a successful comeback inside the Octagon. After being marred by legal issues and a drug testing failure, many wondered how “Bones” would fare in his return. He answered those questions with a head kick to recapture his light heavyweight title over Daniel Cormier.

After the fight, Jones called out Lesnar for a “super fight.” During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Struve explained why he feels Lesnar shouldn’t be allowed to compete again (via MMAMania.com):

“I think cheaters should not be in the UFC and I think the UFC made a big mistake last time by bringing Lesnar in and giving him a four-month exemption before his fight so that USADA wouldn’t test him for four months, which is a normal thing to do if you bring back a fighter. I believe that if he were to come back now he would have to go through six months of testing. So I’d be very curious how those six months go. I think Jones beats him anyway. Simple as that. Jones is too good of an athlete. I don’t think Lesnar gets a hold of him to take him down. Jones moves too well.”