Stefan Struve Calls Brock Lesnar a Cheater, Says he Shouldn’t Return

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Brock Lesnar
Image Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Stefan Struve isn’t thrilled about the idea of a Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar match-up.

Jones recently made a successful comeback inside the Octagon. After being marred by legal issues and a drug testing failure, many wondered how “Bones” would fare in his return. He answered those questions with a head kick to recapture his light heavyweight title over Daniel Cormier.

After the fight, Jones called out Lesnar for a “super fight.” During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Struve explained why he feels Lesnar shouldn’t be allowed to compete again (via MMAMania.com):

“I think cheaters should not be in the UFC and I think the UFC made a big mistake last time by bringing Lesnar in and giving him a four-month exemption before his fight so that USADA wouldn’t test him for four months, which is a normal thing to do if you bring back a fighter. I believe that if he were to come back now he would have to go through six months of testing. So I’d be very curious how those six months go. I think Jones beats him anyway. Simple as that. Jones is too good of an athlete. I don’t think Lesnar gets a hold of him to take him down. Jones moves too well.”

1 COMMENT

  1. I wouldn’t be surprised if he died young as of 50-60 years old. All that nonsense adds up. Father time is the best fighter is the world P4P.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest MMA News

Brock Lesnar

Stefan Struve Calls Brock Lesnar a Cheater, Says he Shouldn’t Return

1
Stefan Struve isn't thrilled about the idea of a Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar match-up. Jones recently made a successful comeback inside the Octagon. After...
Anderson Silva

Report: Anderson Silva vs. Kelvin Gastelum in The Works For Shanghai

0
It appears Anderson Silva vs. Kelvin Gastelum may take place after all. At UFC 212 back in June, Silva and Gastelum were set to compete...
Yair Rodriguez

Yair Rodriguez Talks About Handling His First Career Loss

1
Yair Rodriguez is taking his first professional mixed martial arts (MMA) loss in stride. Rodriguez last competed against Frankie Edgar back in May. It was...
Luke Jumeau Podcast

New Zealand’s Luke Jumeau to Face Shinsho Anzai at UFC Japan

0
New Zealand welterweight Luke Jumeau has been added to the UFC Japan card this September. The 170lb prospect will face Japan's own Shinsho "Animal"...
Jordan Rinaldi

Jordan Rinaldi on First UFC Win: ‘It Was Fantastic’

0
Jordan Rinaldi is happy to get his first victory under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. This past Saturday night (Aug. 5), Rinaldi took on...
Load more