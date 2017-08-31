Stefan Struve: ‘I’ll Prove These Rankings Are Bulls*it Yet Again’

Stefan Struve doesn’t look into rankings too much.

This Saturday (Sept. 2), Struve will take on Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC Fight Night 115. “The Skyscraper” will be looking for his third straight victory. Meanwhile, Volkov will look to extend his winning streak to five.

Struve is currently ranked eighth on the official UFC heavyweight rankings. Volkov is ahead of him at the seventh spot. This doesn’t sit well with Struve (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Apparently, his two wins ranked him higher than everything I’ve done. I had an injury and I’ve had a layoff a couple of years before that. But I’m not bothered by it. I feel good. It’s going to be good to be in the octagon with my crowd at home already, and get that energy in. It is what it is. He’s ranked No. 7, and I’ll show these rankings are bull(expletive) yet again.”