Stefan Struve on TKO Loss in Rotterdam: Volkov Wanted it More

Stefan Struve is owning up to his UFC Fight Night 115 loss.

Yesterday (Sept. 2), Struve took on Alexander Volkov inside the Ahoy Rotterdam in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The heavyweight clash served as UFC Fight Night 115’s main event.

Volkov ate a solid knee in the first round, but he survived to earn a third-round TKO victory. After the fight, Struve took to his Instagram account to briefly talk about his stoppage loss.

“I’m ok you all, sometimes you’re the hammer, sometimes you get hammered. Congrats to Alexander Volkov. You were the better man and wanted it more. Much love to you all!”