Stefan Struve vs. Marcin Tybura Planned For UFC Germany

Stefan Struve and Marcin Tybura are on a collision course.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is planning to book Struve vs. Tybura for UFC Germany. Sources informed Damon Martin that the bout is currently in the works. Both men are coming off back-to-back losses.

In his last outing, Struve was bested by former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski. The “Pitbull” won the bout via unanimous decision. In the bout prior, Struve was finished by Alexander Volkov via third-round TKO.

Tybura is also looking to get back in the win column. He was stopped in the third round by Derek Lewis in his last outing. It was a significant setback for Tybura, who couldn’t break the glass ceiling when he fought Fabricio Werdum in the previous fight. Tybura fell to Werdum via unanimous decision.

UFC Germany is set to take place inside the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany. The event will be held on July 22, which is a Sunday. Main card bouts will air live on FOX Sports 1. Preliminary action can be seen on UFC Fight Pass.

The card for UFC Germany is far from being finalized. It has been reported that a lightweight clash between Marc Diakiese and Nasrat Haqparast will take place at the event. A middleweight bout between Vitor Miranda and Abu Azaitar is also scheduled.

The UFC made their first trip to Hamburg back in Sept. 2016. In the main event of that card, Josh Barnett secured a submission victory over Arlovski. In the co-main event, Alexander Gustafsson took a unanimous decision win over Jan Blachowicz.

For more updates on UFC Germany, stick with MMANews.com. We’ll provide you with all the details you need going into the UFC’s return to Hamburg. It all leads to fight night and of course we’ll be providing live coverage from the prelims to the main card.

Who needs to win more, Stefan Struve or Marcin Tybura?