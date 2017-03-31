Stephanie McMahon: ‘I Would Love to Add Ronda Rousey’ to WWE Roster

Anyone who feels the interest in bringing Ronda Rousey to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has waned, should tell that to Stephanie McMahon.

Rousey, who once ruled the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) women’s bantamweight division, has expressed her love for the WWE. At WrestleMania 31 back in March 2015, Rousey made an appearance and trapped McMahon’s arm before letting her go. She helped Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson even the score against Triple H and McMahon.

There was no follow-up with Rousey and the WWE as UFC President Dana White made it clear that the deal was a one-off. Since that time, Rousey has gone 1-2. She knocked out Bethe Corriea in 34 seconds before being brutally finished by Holly Holm and then Amanda Nunes.

Following her devastating losses, many felt “Rowdy’s” chances of appearing on WWE television again were slim. Even ESPN’s Jonathan Coachman, who once worked for WWE, said the company had no interest in a “broken star.”

During her appearance on ESPN’s His and Hers podcast, McMahon said there is still great interest in having Rousey join the roster (via Bloody Elbow):