Stephen Espinoza Explains Why McGregor-Malignaggi Sparring Footage Wasn’t Used by Showtime

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Stephen Espinoza Showtime
Image Credit: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Stephen Espinoza has explained why Showtime hasn’t used footage from Conor McGregor’s sparring session with Paulie Malignaggi.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White recently said Showtime didn’t want to make Malignaggi look bad so they denied using sparring footage for their “All Access” series. Espinoza told Sporting News that this isn’t the case:

“Dana’s misinformed here because we were dealing directly with Conor’s team on this. We did not receive as Dana said, a ton of footage. We received a few short clips. Roughly a minute total which were provided by the Conor camp. We reviewed them and were very interested in using them and including them in ‘All Access.'”

Espinoza said repetition was the deciding factor in declining the footage.

“But it was a series of sort of spliced-together McGregor highlights, eight or nine seconds each. We didn’t want to use the whole thing. It was sort of repetitive. We were told if we didn’t use the whole segment as they edited it then we couldn’t use it at all. So in the end, Conor’s camp withheld permission for us to use it. Otherwise we definitely wanted to use it. There was no intent to protect Paulie. We just wanted to cut some of the clips because it was pretty redundant, repetitive stuff.”

Latest MMA News

Fabricio Werdum

Report: Fabricio Werdum vs. Derrick Lewis on Tap For UFC 216

0
Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis may clash this October. MMAFighting.com's Ariel Helwani sent out a tweet revealing that Werdum vs. Lewis is being targeted for...
Stephen Espinoza Showtime

Stephen Espinoza Explains Why McGregor-Malignaggi Sparring Footage Wasn’t Used by Showtime

0
Stephen Espinoza has explained why Showtime hasn't used footage from Conor McGregor's sparring session with Paulie Malignaggi. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White recently...
Lyoto Machida

Report: Lyoto Machida vs. Derek Brunson Booked For UFC Sao Paulo

0
It looks like Lyoto Machida has a date with Derek Brunson in Sao Paulo. Combate reports that former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title...
video

LIVE: Floyd Mayweather Conference Call Today At 6 PM ET

0
Floyd Mayweather will get his turn with the media through a live conference call scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. ET. Mayweather meets Conor McGregor...
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier: Fighting is ‘Like a Cruel Mistress’

0
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier returned to his desk on UFC Tonight Wednesday, just weeks after his devastating loss to Jon Jones...
Load more