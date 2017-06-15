Stephen Espinoza on McGregor-Mayweather: ‘This is Such an Unprecedented Event’

Showtime Sports Executive Vice President Stephen Espinoza has chimed in on the significance of Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.

Espinoza had been working with Mayweather Promotions and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in hopes of getting the deal done. Mission accomplished. McGregor and Mayweather will meet in a boxing ring on Aug. 26 live on pay-per-view (PPV).

During a recent conference call, Espinoza talked about the popularity of this once in a lifetime event (via MMAFighting.com):

“We’re not only drawing fans from the universe of boxing and the universe of MMA. We’ve actually tapped into the audience that really doesn’t follow either sport. This is such an unprecedented event that people that have never really been interested in boxing or MMA are interested in this event due to the nature of the competition and the nature of these two personalities. That’s an untapped part of the market that not even Mayweather-Pacquiao touched.”