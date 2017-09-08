Stephen Espinoza Says Showtime Open to Broadcast Deal With UFC

Showtime and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) may have not seen the last of each other.

The two organizations worked together to make Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor a reality. Despite some differences between Showtime Sports executive vice president Stephen Espinoza and UFC President Dana White, the two ultimately had a smoother experience than expected.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Espinoza said Showtime is interested in negotiating with the UFC once the FOX broadcast deal expires:

“It would be silly not to. We are not gonna support the organization on our own shoulders. Not [like] the FOX deal.”

He went on to say that his disagreements with White are simply part of the business.

“Dana and I have disagreed on some things, but my relationships over there are strong. I like the guys. Virtually, almost all the team that was there in Strikeforce is still over there and I like dealing with them. I like them as people, I like them as individuals and I like them as business people. It’s not to say I don’t like Dana. He and I have had disagreements, which is fine. The NFL and I have disagreements sometimes. It happens.”

